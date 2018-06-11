Tell us: How have you been affected by the tragedy at Pulse?

Think back on June 12, 2016. What were you doing?

Or perhaps, here’s a question that you’ll be able to answer: Where were you when you found out about the deadly shooting at Pulse nightclub?

Whether you were there, or you know someone who was, we want to hear your story from that night.

Regardless of how big or how small your experience was, we invite you to answer a few questions, below.

Questions about the survey? Email us. We will never share your personal details, or publish anything, without your prior permission.

