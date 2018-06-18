Tell us: How have you been affected by immigration system?

U.S. Border Patrol agents take Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. (Photo…

There is no shortage of opinions from politicians and civil rights groups about the U.S. policy allowing the separation of parents, who are immigrating illegally into America from their children, however, News 6 wants to hear from its viewers and readers about how they feel about the policy.

U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy towards undocumented immigrants. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also said that domestic and gang violence in immigrants' country of origin would no longer qualify them for political asylum status.

