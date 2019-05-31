Tempers flare over Apopka algae blooms caused by excessive heat

APOPKA, Fla. - As the temperature rises, neighbors' tempers are flaring over the eyesore of an overgrowth of algae in an Apopka pond.

On the side of U.S. 441 in Apopka sits Martin’s Pond, which is a block away from Ezequiel Orueta’s home.

"You don't want to be around it because it doesn't look so great,” Orueta said.

Despite the blemish on the landscape, Orueta loves Apopka, but he, like many other of his neighbors, has taken to social media to gripe about the overgrowth of algae in the pond.

"I would like to know what's wrong with it and why it cannot look cleaner,” Orueta said.

Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson said it’s not an easy problem to fix but city officials working on a solution.

“If approved by (the Florida and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission), we will be adding grass-eating carp. The long-term solution is carp come in, take care of hydrilla and keep it clean,” Nelson said.

Nelson said as the hydrilla, which is an aquatic weed, dies it causes the algae to boom. Warmer temperatures make the problem worse.

"The carp will also grow faster but it will be a long-term solution,” Nelson said.

Nelson said once their work is done there should be less algae growth in the pond. Orueta hopes to see improvements soon.

"Love to see Apopka generating places where you want to walk through and want to go to,” Orueta said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.