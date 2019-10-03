'The devil can't hurt you:' Mother tries to kill kids by driving into tree, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A mother was rambling about hexes and voodoo and told her four children to take off their seat belts before she crashed into a palm tree on Wednesday, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Southeast 31st Street. The Pontiac minivan Calicia Williams was driving was the only vehicle involved, authorities said.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, they said Williams, 36, seemed agitated and said the crash happened because her husband put a hex on her and because she was "being followed by a lot of people in cars and she was trying to read all their tag numbers," according to the report. Officials said she also mentioned voodoo.

Police said Williams' four children were not wearing their seat belts but it appeared as though Williams had been based on the marks on her neck. There was no indication Williams tried to brake or slow down before hopping over the median and slamming into the palm tree, records show.

While on the way to a hospital, Williams' daughter told first responders that her mother told all four children to take off their seat belts, stretch their hands out forward and she said, "Lord Jesus save me," as the crash was happening, according to the report.

The children yelled for Williams to slow down but police said she refused. After the crash, Williams said, "The devil can't hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us," records show.

The extent of the injuries of those involved in the crash are unknown.

Firefighters said Wednesday that three minors and an adult were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville as trauma alerts while Williams was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Pictures from the crash scene show the white vehicle's windshield was shattered and the right portion of its front end was nearly severed.

Williams is facing four counts of attempted murder.

