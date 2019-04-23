'They were inseparable,' family says of Osceola teacher, boyfriend killed in crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An 24-year-old Osceola County teacher and her boyfriend were killed Sunday night in a crash after leaving a family members home when another vehicle struck their vehicle, according to a crash report.

Christina Bacchus and her boyfriend Bhowani Jagmohan, 25, were attempting to turn left onto Dressage Drive when the driver of a Nissan SUV driven by 37-year-old Delric Freeman hit them.

The crash happened near the intersection of Apopka Vineland Road and Dressage Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to the Orange County crash report.

Jagmohan died at the scene and Bacchus died at the Orlando Health Hospital. Freeman was in listed in serious condition.

Kendall Persad, Jagmohan's brother-in-law was one of the last to see him and Bacchus.

He said the couple had spent the day with her family at Universal and later spent time with Jagmohan's brother hours before the crash.

He said the couple had been together for about two years and had been talking about getting married.

"They were inseparable. You could tell when they were together they loved each other," Persad said. "I watched him blossom to the young man that he is today. Or was."

Families of the couple were in Orange County Tuesday making funeral arrangements.

Bibi Musaphir is Christina's aunt. She flew in from Canada to attend the service. She had anticipated her next trip to Florida would be to attend her nieces' wedding not her funeral.

"I don't know what we're going to do tomorrow because we keep thinking when we see her then we will know it's real," Musaphir said.

Family gathered at Christina's parents home Tuesday.

They filled the house with pictures for Wednesday's service.

Christina's mother said she had always wanted to be a teacher and she was living out that dream at Partin Settelment Elementary school.



Osceola County Schools spokesperson Dana Schafer said letters and phone calls were made to parents of former and current students of Bacchus.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with her family and her students at this very sad time. We have counselors and our crisis team at the school for support," a statement from the district released said.

Musaphir said Jagmohan was waiting for the perfect time to propose.



"He gave her a promise ring. They had intentions of getting married down the line," Musaphir said. "I thought I would be giving a speech at her wedding. Not like this."

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

