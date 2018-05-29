Thieves drive car into MetroPCS store in smash-and-grab robbery

A car is driven into a MetroPCS store in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Burglars drove a car completely into a MetroPCS store in Orange County before breaking into two other nearby businesses, deputies said.

The break-ins were reported at 5:45 a.m. on Clarcona Ocoee Road in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies received an alarm call from the MetroPCS and found a blue Toyota inside the store. Deputies said it appears the driver backed the vehicle into the store through the front door.

Two neighboring businesses, China Taste and Little Caesars, were also broken into, and the front door of the Chinese restaurant was shattered, deputies said.

It's not known what was taken from the stores.

Deputies are trying to determine who owns the vehicle, which was left at the scene.

No other details have been released.

HAPPENING NOW: @OrangeCoSheriff is investigating a trio of early morning break-ins at shopping center off Clarcona Ocoee Rd. Deputies say someone drove a car into a Metro PCS and left it INSIDE the store! pic.twitter.com/mFrRoduWiD — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) May 29, 2018

