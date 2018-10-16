Third arrest made in connection with fatal shooting at Sanford bar

SANFORD, Fla. - A third man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Sanford bar last month, authorities said.

Sanford Police Department officials on Tuesday announced the arrest of Justin Lamarr Buckner Jr., 23, on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, marijuana possession and resisting an officer.

Officials did not provide information about his alleged role in a shooting outside Mama Coot's Place on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard around 2:46 a.m. on Sept. 8.

In that incident, police said they responded to the bar and found 28-year-old Derek Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

Authorities said Williams and Ornie Lee Henderson Jr., 25, were involved in an altercation and at some point, shots were fired.

Henderson was charged with first-degree murder, principal to first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, records show.

Carl Ruffin Jr., 23, is also facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

