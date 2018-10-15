'This is my girl:' Man tries to kidnap child from Orlando airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who tried to kidnap a child at Orlando International Airport was pinned to the ground by travelers who saw him snatch the girl, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the 8-year-old victim was with her mother at the airport Saturday night when Alfredo Hernandez Sanchez, 49, approached her from behind, wrapped his arms around her waist, picked her up and walked away with her.

The girl screamed as Sanchez yelled, "This is my girl," according to the affidavit.

Two witnesses confronted Sanchez and pinned him to the floor near the B side exit until an officer arrived and TOOK Sanchez into custody, the report said.

An officer credited the two travelers for saving the girl.

"The intervention of the witness and unknown male prohibited from completing this criminal act," an officer wrote in the affidavit.

Police said the child was mentally traumatized BY the incident, although she had no physical injuries.

Sanchez, of Kissimmee, was charged with attempted kidnapping.

