Thousands celebrate New Year's Eve in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Monday evening, thousands of people headed out in downtown Orlando to welcome in the New Year.

At Wall Street Plaza, organizers were preparing for one of their biggest celebrations of the year.

"There's a lot of prep. We've been at it all day. We have a huge crowd tonight, we look forward to having everyone here," said Patrick Griffin, general manager of Wall Street Plaza.

"It's a little bit more production every year. We added extra screens and a big VIP area, we just like to keep it fresh, new things, a lot more confetti this year."

Others visiting from out of town said it is their first New Year's Eve celebration in decades.

"We heard this was the place to be and they said do not miss it. They said it's like Times Square. So, we have haven't been out on a New Year's Eve night for what, 30 years," said Richard Winder.

For many, plans have already been made for a safe ride home, with ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft making it convenient.

"I'd rather pay $100 than $15,000 for a DUI and don't be stupid and don't hurt other people and yourself," said Katie Sparks.

Orlando police said extra patrols will be enforced, including officers on horseback.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.