Thousands expected to attend free Pitbull concert to benefit Orlando police officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pop star is taking over the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and headlining a concert that will benefit Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia.



Valencia was shot in the line of duty in June 2018 while responding to a 21-hour-long hostage standoff. Valencia remains in a coma after undergoing 11 surgeries.



Attorney Dan Newlin is producing a free concert featuring Pitbull, but he said Valencia will be in the spotlight.



"This event is all about Kevin Valencia. This event is about showing support to his wife and his children," Newlin said.



Newlin said this is more than just a free show. He and his team have been going out into the community collecting donations. They raised $1 million for Valencia, his wife Meghan and their two sons.



"She really wanted to bring Kevin home and she told us, if she had one dream, it would be to build and have a new home that she can bring Kevin home to," Newlin said. "We're really excited that we're going to help make that dream come true."



Representatives for Pitbull told News 6 the Miami singer supports Valencia and the cause.



Newlin said Valencia is still going through tough times, but he calls the officer a fighter. He hopes the community's support can help him on his road to recovery.



"This is all about our community coming together and us just doing something great to really bring Kevin to the highlight so that people can never forget what his family is still working through right now and what Kevin is still struggling through," Newlin said.



Valencia's wife, Meghan Valencia, released the following statement ahead of the concert:



"Thank you so much for the love and support this community has shown our family. Thank you to Pitbull and his team for entertaining everyone and honoring a true hero! I cannot express my gratitude to everyone for continuing to pray for Kevin’s recovery! We are beyond words!"



Orlando police would not release details about security measures to News 6, but said safety remains a top priority for the agency. A spokesperson said there will be law enforcement officers working at the concert to ensure the safety of the concertgoers.



OPD adds the department continues to support Valencia's family.



If you are planning to attend the concert, here's what you need to know:



The concert is on Saturday, June 1. It will go on rain or shine. A ticket is not required for the concert and you don't have to register for the event. The show is free. Parking is also free. Pitbull is the main act. Nacho and DJ Vice are guest artists. Gates at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, located at 4603 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando open at 6 p.m. The show is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. Pitbull is scheduled to take the stage after 9 p.m. All ages are invited to attend the free concert. Concertgoers are only allowed to bring small, clear bags. No other bags are allowed. You are not allowed to bring food or drinks. There are food and beverage vendors at the fairgrounds for concertgoers. You're not allowed to bring chairs to the concerts. You can bring blankets.

