Thousands of dead fish wash up on Cocoa Beach

Scores of dead fish washed up on Friday Oct. 19, 2018 in Cocoa Beach.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Scores of dead fish washed up on the beach in Cocoa Beach Friday morning, two days after red tide was confirmed just south of the fish kill.

Thousands of dead fish lay on the beaches near International Palms Resort and Lori Wilson Park, video and photos show.

Test results that came in Wednesday evening showed that red tide is present in high levels in Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach, and in medium levels in Indialantic, Coconut Point Park in Melbourne Beach and Spessard Holland South in Melbourne Beach.

Those areas are short drive away from the large fish kill in Cocoa Beach, but wildlife officials have not confirmed it is directly related to red tide.

The red tide began last October off southwest Florida after Hurricane Irma swept up the state. It has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state's beloved manatees.

The bloom also causes respiratory irritations in people.

Brevard County officials ordered 300 signs to be placed as soon as possible in areas where red tide is present. Some signs were posted Thursday and they will continue to be placed on beaches, at lifeguard stands and at parks in the coming days.

Brevard County residents and anyone else living in an area impacted by red tide is encouraged to visit FWC.com/RedTideStatus for the most up-to-date information on the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.