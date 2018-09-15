Titusville man arrested after attempted murder, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 33-year-old Titusville man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Titusville Police Department officials said Benjamin Wright stabbed a woman at his home on the 400 block of Loxley Court. Police responded to the call around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the victim was a guest at Wright's home. Wright was still at his home with the victim when police arrived and took him into custody around 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wright is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail without bail.

