Titusville man indicted in 'execution-style' shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man was indicted Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to prosecutors.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports D'Ante Anderson, 21, was arrested Aug. 26 two weeks after the shooting death of 27-year-old Denathan Carter at the the Park Villa Apartments on South Park Avenue.

Police said Anderson parked his car near the apartment complex around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11, walked up an unused road and then climbed through a gap in a fence near a cemetery in the area.

Anderson then saw Carter climb through the same gap in the fence before pulling a 9 mm handgun from his waistband and firing over a dozen rounds, according to Titusville police.

When interviewed by police, Anderson initially denied any involvement in the shooting but later said he shot Carter in self-defense.

Police said evidence at the scene indicated Carter was shot "execution style" and that the killing could not have been carried out in self-defense.

Anderson told police he had been running from Carter at the time of the shooting, but shell casings were found grouped together and Carter was shot twice in the head from a close range, investigators said.

Anderson remains held without bond at the Brevard County jail where he will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

