Titusville shooting might have stemmed from ongoing dispute, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A shooting in Titusville on Tuesday might have stemmed from an ongoing dispute, police said.

Officers learned of some possible shots fired just before 8 p.m., on Tree Lane. But they couldn't locate any victims or the people believed to be responsible, Titusville Deputy Chief Todd Hutchison said.

A short time later, two apparent victims who said they were shot on Tree Lane showed up at the Parrish Medical Center.

At last check, police and detectives remained at the scene, investigating the circumstances.

Erik Sandoval/WKMG

