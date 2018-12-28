Titusville shooting suspect drove at 100 mph while firing into moving vehicle, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville man is charged with attempted murder after police said he drove after his victims, firing into their moving vehicle while driving at more than 100 mph.

Titusville police were called Dec. 23 to Sunrise Apartments for reports of multiple gunshots. Investigators learned the suspect, Davaris Lamont Clayton, 23, had gotten into an argument with one of the victims prior to the shooting. Clayton was dating the victim's sister.

During the argument, Clayton pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill the victim, according to the Brevard County arrest warrant. The victim, along with two women, got into a car and attempted to flee to get away from Clayton, police said.

In his own car, Clayton followed the victims and began shooting into the vehicle, according to the warrant. At one point, Clayton was parallel to the victim's car, shooting into the car while driving at speeds more than 100 mph, the victims told police.

Police photographed bullet holes in the vehicle and found 9 mm shell casing along South Hopkins Avenue where the shooting occurred.

Police arrested Clayton on Thursday.

Clayton is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possessing a firearm as a felon, driving with a suspended license, firing a gun in public, shooting into a vehicle and reckless driving.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail and ordered held on more than $150,000 bail. His trial date was set for February during a first appearance Friday morning.

