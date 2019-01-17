Titusville woman arrested after horses found extremely emaciated

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville woman was arrested Wednesday after an investigation showed she had failed to provide proper nutrition or veterinary care for multiple horses in her care, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Clairese Austin, who is the owner of Horse Sisters Rescue, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

A citizen who was concerned for the welfare of the horses alerted the Sheriff's Office, officials said. BCSO's Animal Services Unit went to the rescue in Mims, where they found three horses that were extremely emaciated, with one being unable to stand.

Officials said Austin admitted to not caring for the horses, stating she had not sought veterinary care for the horses because she could not afford it.

One of the horses that was in bad shape had to be humanely euthanized at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office. The two other horses were seized and transported to the Brevard County Animal Care Center, where they were examined and being cared for.

Officials said it was determined the horses were suffering from extreme starvation due to neglect, as the examining veterinarian advised that this was the worst case of starvation that she had ever encountered.

Austin was taken to the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held on $6,000 bond, officials said.

