Toddler found alone on Lake Nona porch reunited with mother

LAKE NONA, Fla. - A toddler found alone on a stranger's Lake Nona porch early Friday has been reunited with his mother after the child's grandmother saw the story on the news, Orlando police said.

A resident found the boy, believed to be 2 or 3 years old, around 4:45 a.m., and the child was reunited with his mom more than three hours later.

The boy, who police said is nonverbal, was found wrapped in a blanket with a pacifier and sitting on a chair of a porch at the Nona Park Apartments.

Police said the boy's grandmother saw his picture on the news and called the boy's mother, who was asleep when the boy wandered away.

The Department of Children and Families will investigate, but it's not believed the mother will face any charges.

Orlando police tweeted information about the incident earlier in the morning.

"Officers have conducted a door to door search to attempt to find guardian," police tweeted. "Any assistance would be appreciated. Please call 911 if you recognize him."

Police also tweeted a photo of the boy.

