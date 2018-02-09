Toxicology expert testifies in Isleworth millionaire murder retrial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Testimony continued Friday in the retrial of Isleworth millionaire Bob Ward, who's accused of murder in the 2009 death of his wife.

Since the trial began Wednesday, the prosecution has focused on forensic experts and analysts taking the stand.

On Friday, toxicology expert Dr. Bruce Goldberger spoke about the level of alcohol and prescription drugs found in Diane Ward's body.

The state previously said the mixture of anti-depressants and alcohol would have had a drowsiness effect, but the defense argued that the drug citalopram could have effects of aggression and hallucination in higher doses.

Ward's attorney claims Diane Ward killed herself in 2009 while being treated for depression and anxiety. Bob Ward previously stated the shooting happened when he tried to take the gun out of his wife's hands.

On Wednesday, prosecutors suggested Ward intentionally killed his wife while the couple were going through financial troubles.

In 2011, Ward was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

An appeals court reversed the conviction last year, saying Ward's attorney did not properly object to evidence regarding his right to remain silent.

Ward served six years before the conviction was overturned.

"I wonder every day how a man can be in jail not only for something he did not do but for something he was never once blamed for by people directly affected by my mom's death," Ward's daughter previously said in court.

Ward was released from jail last year after posting a $1 million bond, officials said.

