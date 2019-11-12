Traffic alert: Fatal crash causes closure of State Road 417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Northbound State Road 417 will be closed for hours after a fatal, multivehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to sources from the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said two people were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities.

All lanes were blocked by exit 17B and Lake Nona Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., according to transportation officials. With traffic backed up before Boggy Creek Road around mile marker 18.5, the off-ramp was shut down.

Crews were working to get traffic moving around 10 a.m. Authorities said lanes in the area would be closed for several hours.

