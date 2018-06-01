Traveling Pulse memorial to open in Orlando, stay until end of June

ORLANDO, Fla. - A tribute to the 49 victims killed in the Pulse Nightclub shooting will soon be on display at the Orange County Commission Building.

The traveling memorial, started by local artist Colleen Ardaman, was created by thousands of people, most notably family members of the victims. In a collaborative process with an artist, the family and friends painted portraits of their loved ones that will hang as part of the exhibit.

Ardaman also painted her own mural that included pictures of the victims, and other photos taken at Pulse during the tragedy. She also painted singer Christina Grimmie, who was killed that weekend in a separate event, and a bear representing the toddler killed by alligators at Disney.

Ardaman said there is symbolism in the colorful, whimsical mural.

“Their spirits are wing sea pods going off into life into heaven, but some come back down, this is important, to restore balance, to restore life, to move forward in our beautiful city of Orlando,” Ardaman said.

Ardaman also collected hundreds of handprints from family, friends, first responders, hospital workers and others involved in the tragedy for display. She's also calling on more people to add their handprints. They'll be meeting at First United Methodist Church June 11 at 1 p.m.

The display can be viewed at the Orange County Commission Chambers until the end of June.

