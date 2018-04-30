Trial nears for teens accused in Roger Trindade's beating death

ORLANDO, Fla. - Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday morning in the case of two teens charged in the beating death of a 15-year-old in Winter Park.

Simeon Hall and Jesse Sutherland face manslaughter charges in the 2016 death of Roger Trindade. The duo turned down a plea deal Friday offered by the state attorney's office.

Trindade was found unconscious on the night of Oct. 15 in the popular Winter Park shopping and dining area near Central Park. He later died after being taken off life support.

After Hall and Sutherland turned down the plea deal, Trindade's father, Ricardo Trindade, said he and his wife were not happy.

"I think the trial is going to be painful on us because we are going to have to go through all those details again of his murder. So, of course, if that could have been avoided it would be less pain for us. But we will do anything that is needed," Ricardo Trindade said.

The Orange Osceola State Attorney's Office offered the teens a deal that consisted of three years of time served followed by seven years of probation and included restitution to Trindade's family for medical and funeral expenses.

Another 15-year-old boy was also charged with witness tampering in the case. He was sentenced in February to a less restrictive detention program.

