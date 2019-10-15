Trial of Sebastian police officer charged in K-9's death begins

A Sebastian Police Department K-9 named Diesel died after being left in a hot car in Brevard County.

VIERA, Fla. - The trial begins Tuesday for Sebastian police Officer Eric Antosia, who is charged with the death of his K-9 partner, Diesel.

State investigators said the Sebastian police officer was working in the Viera courthouse April 28, 2017, when Diesel died of a heat stroke inside a hot patrol car outside the courthouse.

It was 88 degrees when Diesel died, which set a heat record for that date.

The officer's attorney said because Antosia was not driving his own patrol car that day, he's not at fault for being assigned a vehicle without the safety measures to alert him when the car got too hot and automatically roll down the windows, even if the vehicle was off.

Antosia is charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

