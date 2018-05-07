UCF fraternity remains on interim suspension amid rape accusation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A University of Central Florida fraternity will remain on interim suspension weeks after a woman said she was raped while attending an off-campus party, university officials said.

A preliminary hearing was held Monday to discuss the allegations against Alpha Tau Omega.

"During an interim suspension hearing held this afternoon, it was determined that the organization will remain on interim suspension while the conduct process is ongoing, with the exception that the group may request—and be granted—permission to attend national organization meetings," a UCF spokeswoman said in a statement to the media.

The fraternity has been on an interim suspension since late last month after a woman said two men -- 26-year-old Jack Smith and 20-year-old David Kirk -- raped her while she was at a "meat factory" party that was hosted at a home rented by ATO members on April 20.

An ATO spokesman said the party was not a sanctioned event and of the 250 people who attended, only about 10 were members of the fraternity.

Smith and Kirk were both arrested on sexual battery charges. Officials said Kirk was suspended from UCF's chapter of ATO and Smith was never a member of the fraternity. Both men are current UCF students.

The university alleges that ATO violated the school's Golden Rule as it pertains to alcohol-related misconduct and disruptive conduct. While on interim suspension, ATO is prohibited from participating in socials, fundraisers, intramural competitions and recruitment, among other things.

School officials said the investigation and conduct process is ongoing.

