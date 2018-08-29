UCF national champions banner to be flown over Alabama, Louisville game in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Inside the Altamonte Springs law offices of Chad Barr, there is University of Central Florida memorabilia everywhere, including signed helmets and posters; even his wedding band is engraved with the letters U-C-F.

The 2004 alumnus is in love with his school.

"Just about everything in my life is UCF," Barr said.

On Saturday, he's planning on taking that love outside of his office and into the skies above Camping World Stadium. Barr has hired a pilot to fly a marquee over the University of Alabama and University of Louisville game that will read:

“UCF ’17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0 CHADBARRLAW”

"We specifically chose to put the word 'co' in there so that everyone knows that we aren't taking anything away from what Alabama did," Barr said. "We are just celebrating our achievement with them."

He tweeted out his idea and it has since gone viral. ESPN's 3 and Out even featured it Tuesday night, putting his tweet up with the headline 'UCF Alum not letting it go...'

"You can't look at a team and say just because you are not in a power 5 conference that you don't belong and that's what we got last year," Barr said.

He hopes this not only catches the attention and brings some fun to the Alabama game on Saturday, but also that the College Football Playoff committee expands the playoffs to let teams like the UCF Knights take on teams like Alabama.

He also says this isn't just about being called the National Champions, it's about keeping UCF in the spotlight, he says in return could bring recruits home.

"This isn't an advertising scam where I'm taking an advantage for an opportunity," Barr said, knowing his law office will be included in the 40-character marquee. "It's about pushing the brand farther along. So as long as we are in people's mouth's, they are talking about UCF, then we are in the picture and that means more than a trophy could ever be."

The banner will fly for two hours before the Alabama-Louisville game at Camping World Stadium, which kicks off at 1 p.m.



