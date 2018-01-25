UCF police offer self-defense classes; here's how to protect yourself

ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF police plan to add more self-defense classes for students after a string of suspicious encounters on campus.

A group of women packed a room Wednesday night as officers taught techniques to fight off attackers. The class scheduled for next Monday is also full.

Police are working to find the culprit in a series of incidents since last month, with the most recent occurring earlier this week. Officers say a man tried to touch a woman's leg at Parking Garage C around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 407-823-5555 or 911.

For information on how to register for an upcoming self-defense class, click here.

