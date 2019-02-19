UCF President Dale Whittaker submits resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. - University of Central Florida President Dale Whittaker, who has been at the school's helm for less than a year, submitted his resignation Tuesday amid controversy over the institution's misuse of funds.

In a letter posted on the school's website, Whittaker wrote that he believes stepping down and allowing new leadership to take over is the best move for students and the university as a whole.

"My reason for doing this is so the relationship between UCF and the Legislature can be renewed. A healthy relationship is necessary for the university to serve our more than 68,000 students in one of the fastest-growing, most diverse regions in the United States," Whittaker wrote.

Late last year, it was discovered that the school misused $38 million for the construction of the newly opened Trevor Colbourn Hall. An independent investigation found that Whittaker and members of the Board of Trustees did not know that they were acting improperly by using education and general funds for construction.

Since the controversy, the school's vice president for administration and finance, chief financial officer and board of trustees chairman have left their roles.

The board of trustees will hold a meeting to consider whether to accept Whittaker's resignation. The date and time of that meeting has not yet been determined.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.