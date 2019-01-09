'Ugly' sex offender tackled at Florida Walmart after grabbing girl's butt, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A registered sex offender was arrested at an Orlando Walmart store Wednesday after deputies say video captured him squeezing a girl's butt in the toy aisle.

The girl and her family were at the Walmart on South John Young Parkway when she asked to visit the nearby toy aisle, according to the arrest report. While looking at some toys the girl told deputies, a man she described as "ugly," walked up to her and squeezed her buttocks, walked away, and then came back and grabbed her again.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies later reviewed surveillance video of the incident that they said shows David Kelly, 42, grabbing the girl twice.

Crying, the victim ran back to her parents and told them what happened, according to the report. The family notified the Walmart loss prevention officer who called the Sheriff's Office. While the loss prevention officer was looking for the suspect he saw Kelly in the parking lot and attempted to stop him.

Kelly made a run for it and was tackled by a bystander. When deputies arrived they found the suspect still pinned to the ground with the bystander on top of him, according to the arrest report.

Kelly is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 years old. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

