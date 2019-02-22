Unborn baby killed in Davenport hit-and-run crash; deputies seek undocumented suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities in Polk County are actively searching for a 48-year-old Mexican immigrant accused of leaving the scene of a Davenport crash earlier this month that resulted in the death of woman's unborn baby boy.

Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies said the Feb. 9 crash involved three vehicles on Highway 17/92 and Shamrock Drive. Investigators determined the crash was caused when a GMC truck driven by Bionel Cervin-Gomez violated the right of way of a Chevrolet Aveo driven by a 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant. The victim's 1-year-old girl was also in the car but not injured, deputies said.

Cervin-Gomez fled the scene before deputies arrived, officials said.

The 22-year-old was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where doctors determined her unborn baby was dead. Other people injured in the crash were treated at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said surveillance video of Cervin-Gomez taken two hours before the crash shows him purchasing beer.

'"In light of his earlier purchase of alcohol, he was also very likely intoxicated at the time of the crash," Judd said.

Deputies said they ran an inquiry through the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and determined the suspect was previously was deported to Mexico and is in the U.S. illegally.

Deputies have been unable to find the suspect after searching several residences associated with Cervin-Gomez.

"Not only is Mr. Cervin-Gomez here illegally, he caused a crash that ultimately took the life of an unborn child. He was operating a vehicle without a license and fled the scene both are violations of the law," Judd said. "We have been working hard to locate him and charge him for not stopping to render aid to the victims of the crash he caused."

A warrant was issued for Cervin-Gomez's arrest on charges of leaving the scene of crash with serious bodily injury and operating a vehicle without a driver's license.

Anyone with information about Cervin-Gomez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

