Unidentified metal object discovered in homeowner's yard near Patrick Air Force Base

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - A beach-side legend is exposed: For decades, people living near Patrick Air Force Base speculated about what might be under the surface. Now, Satellite Shores resident Sandra Sullivan is seeing what's buried.

"Federal experts did an investigation and did confirm that this is a military dump," Sullivan said of her house on Dorset Lane.

Concerned citizens with Florida Health Connection brought over a metal detector to the home last week.

Orange marking paint was outlined all over the half-acre lot, identifying other items believed to be buried.

Authorities determined last week the discovered device was not a bomb or a chemical drum.

Satellite Beach City Manager Courtney Barker said she's not sure what it is either.

"We checked with Brevard County and our records here at the city and we've never received any complaints ever about anybody digging up anything in their yards," Barker said. "I've heard rumors all my life because I've grown up here."

On Thursday, Sullivan will show her yard to County Commissioner Curt Smith, seeking help to find out just what's buried there.

The unidentified metal is not the only thing underground leftover from the area's military past that's concerning residents.

Wednesday night, city council members will call on state and federal experts to create more safety guidelines for cancer-causing chemicals, possibly running off from the base and into the water.

"To give our residents a little more guideline on what's safe and what's not," Barker said.

The city said it will also conduct more groundwater and soil testing.

