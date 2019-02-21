Universal reveals new magical attraction in Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando has finally announced the name and opening date for the highly awaited roller coaster coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter -- Hogsmeade this summer after speculation circled the internet about its progress for weeks.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will launch on June 13 in Island's of Adventure at the former location of Dragon Challenge, a coaster that shut down nearly a year and a half ago.

Guests will board Hagrid's beloved motorbike and sidecar to fly on a family-friendly roller coaster ride through the wizarding world and witness some of the land's most magical creatures.

Universal officials said the experience will be its most highly themed coaster yet.

"This ride is going to redefine the category and transport you to thrilling places, drawing you into even more exciting adventures within the wizarding world. It’s going to be the perfect addition to Hogsmeade," the theme park wrote in a 2017 blog post.

During the wait for more information about the ride, concept art was leaked on the Orlando Park Stop website on Feb. 11 of what the ride might look like when it's completed, as well as the possible names it would fall under. The site also said the coaster will include forward-facing motions, backward-facing motions, launches and loading docks, with 16 scenes in total without any use of screens.

