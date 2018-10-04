Universal Studios Orlando offers up to six months free on annual passes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The chance to be extraordinary at Universal Studios Orlando just got cheaper. The theme park announced a new deal on annual passes, offering parkgoers up to six months free to enjoy the three parks.

Universal offers three free months for the two-park and three-park seasonal pass and power annual pass, as well as six months free for the two-park and three-park preferred annual pass and the premier annual pass. You can view the different options here.

The special offer on the seasonal and annual passes can be purchased and activated from now until April 4, 2019. Click here for the special offer.

Passholders will receive many benefits depending on the pass, including the following: Universal Express after 4 p.m., early park admission, free self-parking, invites to exclusive events, discounts on specially-priced tickets to events such as Halloween Horror Nights, unique experiences, additional discounts throughout the parks and more.

Guests will be able to explore The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both theme parks at Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey in Hogwarts and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley. Guests can ride as a hero on The Incredible Hulk Coaster and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man or journey through Skull Island: Reign of Kong at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

In Universal Studios Florida, guests become a minion on Despicable Me Minion Mayhem or join the family in Fast & Furious: Supercharged.

Universal offers guests nighttime entertainment with two new nighttime spectaculars: Universal Orlando's Cinematic Celebration and The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle.

Passholders can experience the Holidays at Universal Orlando running from Nov. 17 to Jan. 6, 2019. Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns along with Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. Mardi Gras celebrations begin at Universal Studios Florida starting Feb. 9, 2019,

Guests can get the three-park pass and explore a tropical oasis at Universal's Volcano Bay. This water park includes more than 30 unique experiences and 19 different attractions such as the Ko'okiri Body Plunge, featuring a 125-foot drop.

Click here to see all of the deals and specials at Universal Studios Orlando. This new deal is also available for current passholders looking to renew, who can click here for more information.

