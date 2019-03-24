Rollover crash sends vehicle into pond near Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A vehicle ended up in a pond near Palm Bay Sunday morning following a rollover crash at the Interstate 95 on-ramp, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The crash was reported about 11:30 a.m. at northbound I-95/Palm Bay Road interchange.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue rescued the trapped driver, who fire officials said suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Brevard County Fire Rescue was also on the scene.

The crash briefly closed the on-ramp and one eastbound lane on Palm Bay Road.

This story will be updated.

