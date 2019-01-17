Versailles mansion featured in documentary catches fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The massive Lake Butler mansion known as Versailles caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The 90,000-square-foot mansion owned by Westgate Resort mogul David Siegel and his wife Jackie Siegel has been under construction on Kirkstone Lane since 2004.

Jackie Siegel told News 6 that she wasn't worried about the fire because she knew it wouldn't destroy the home.

The home includes nine kitchens, 30 bathrooms, 14 bedrooms and an indoor ice skating rink.

In 2012, the couple appeared in a documentary called "The Queen of Versailles" that highlighted their lives of luxury.

Sky 6 video from the home around 12:45 p.m. showed firefighters on the scene. No visible fire damage could be seen.

