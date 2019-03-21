Female sexually battered during Lake Eola Heights home invasion, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone broke into a Lake Eola Heights neighborhood home early Thursday morning and sexually battered a female resident inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the attack happened around 4 a.m. at a residence on Hillside Avenue. Details about the attack and break-in were not immediately available.

No suspect has been identified, according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

