Female sexually battered during Lake Eola Heights home invasion, police say

No suspect identified

ORLANDO, Fla. - Someone broke into a Lake Eola Heights neighborhood home early Thursday morning and sexually battered a female resident inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the attack happened around 4 a.m. at a residence on Hillside Avenue. Details about the attack and break-in were not immediately available.

No suspect has been identified, according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

