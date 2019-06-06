Victims robbed at gunpoint during UCF-area home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Arrests were made Thursday morning in connection with an armed home invasion near the University of Central Florida, according to deputies.

The home invasion was reported at 1:51 at the Village at Alafaya Club Apartments.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, intruders forced their way into an apartment and demanded items at gunpoint. No one was injured.

Deputies located the culprits' vehicle, which traveled into Seminole County, according to authorities.

The assailants were apprehended and the stolen items were recovered, deputies said.

No other details, including how many people were arrested, have been released.

