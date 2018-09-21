Video captures crazy police shootout in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive was killed by police after he used an assault rifle to open fire at officers Thursday night near Miami International Airport, authorities said.

FBI Special Agent Brian Waterman said the fugitive was armed with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with officers from the Miami-Dade and Miami police departments.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, News 6 partner WPLG-TV reported. His identity was not immediately made available.

"He was involved in a hate crime investigation," Waterman said, declining to provide specifics.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the suspect fled from officers and a police pursuit ensued, during which time shots were fired.

A high-powered rifle was recovered at the scene.

Waterman said no law enforcement officers were injured in the shootout.

Dozens of police lights could be seen outside the nearby DoubleTree by Hilton when residents from a neighboring apartment building heard dozens of shots fired. One woman's video recording shot from a balcony indicated the shooting involved several weapons and lasted for about a minute.

As a Miami-Dade police helicopter flew over, FBI agents and officers with the Miami-Dade and Miami police departments focused on a white Jeep at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.

