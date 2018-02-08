News

Video shows child stuck in claw machine game at Titusville restaurant

Boy extricated from machine at Beef 'O' Brady's

By Dawn Jorgenson - Web - News Editor

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville Fire and Emergency Services officials said crews had to remove a child from a claw game at a Beef 'O' Brady's on Garden Street on Wednesday night.

Officials said they boy wanted a stuffed animal so badly that he climbed into the game to get it.

Crews at the scene said the boy was never in any distress and was extricated from the machine at 5:41 p.m.

The child and his family returned to their meal after the ordeal.

