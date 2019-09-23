Video shows fight, shooting outside Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a gunman who shot another man outside a lounge in Apopka.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday outside the Blue Jeans Lounge at 901 E. Semoran Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted video of the shooting, which shows two men fighting before another steps in and shoots one of them.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to the Sheriff's Office, which said he survived.

"NEED TO ID: Detectives are seeking information about a shooting on September 21 in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka. If you have information, call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477," the OCSO tweeted.

It's believed that the shooter fled in a white Chevrolet Blazer, according to deputies.

[WARNING: Video above, below is graphic in nature]

No other details have been released.

