Video shows Orlando police officer being dragged by drug suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - Body camera footage shows the moments an Orlando police officer was dragged in a car driven by a suspect who was trying to get away.

OPD investigators said Officer Sean Murphy pulled over a car driven by 25-year-old Zavier Askew near the intersection of College Drive and Willie Mays Parkway just after 1 a.m. on May 9.

They said Askew's passenger-side window was missing.

The body worn camera footage showed Murphy discovering the remnants of marijuana on Askew's center console, and asking Askew to step out of the vehicle.

After Murphy searched the car, the video showed Askew running back toward it, jumping in the driver's seat with Murphy on top of him behind the wheel, with his legs outside the vehicle.

The video showed Askew refusing to stop the car.

According to his arrest affidavit, the vehicle hit speeds of 60 mph with Murphy hanging out the driver's side window.

The chase ended when Askew traveled down a dead-end road, hitting another car and forcing Murphy to tuck his legs up to avoid getting pinned.

Askew was arrested by officers who tackled him to the ground.

He's charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, kidnapping and other charges.

He's being held at the Orange County Jail on no bond.



