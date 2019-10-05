Viera residents weigh in on teen drivers after golf cart crash

VIERA, Fla. - Residents in Viera are sharing their thoughts and concerns about teenagers driving golf carts in their community after two teens were seriously hurt during a crash Friday.

The crash happened at Lake Andrew Drive and Napolo Drive. The teens, ages 14 and 16, were hospitalized after their golf cart overturned. The Florida Highway Patrol said there were conflicting statements about who had the right of way.

Katelyn Cushey and her family took a quick drive on their golf cart to the grocery store Saturday morning. She said they love having a golf cart.

"We live in a golf cart community. It's great for our kids," she said.

But she is concerned about teenagers driving golf carts in their community. The legal age to get behind the wheel is 14. Cushey said she sees teens driving recklessly.

"I personally think you should be licensed. We've seen so may young kids driving their golf carts around, not following all of the safety precautions, not following all of the rules and almost getting into accidents," Cushey said.

Resident Wayne McDowell said golf carts are a way of life in Viera. He adds he usually sees teen drivers following the rules of the road.

"It's very rare. Now and then, you'll see someone who doesn't obey, but I see the majority does," McDowell said.

News 6 learned earlier this year that Brevard County commissioners sent a request to the Florida Department of Transportation to allow golf carts to drive over the Viera Boulevard overpass. It is illegal to do so, but residents pushed for it.

News 6 found out FDOT denied that request.

Commissioner Curt Smith, who represents Viera, said there are reports of kids still driving over the bridge. He tells News 6 he is looking into installing bollards to prevent golf carts from driving over the overpass.

Residents said they ultimately want all golf cart drivers to be safe.

