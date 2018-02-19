Vigil honors fallen Brevard County deputy killed in crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Blue lights on squad cars filled the field at Sand Point Park in Volusia County as hundreds of people made their way out to remember deputy Kevin Stanton, who died in a crash Saturday morning.

"We're all still in shock. Basically this was like a family member we lost," Titusville deputy chief Todd Hutchinson said.

One by one, many people shared their stories about deputy Stanton.

"If you knew him, that was him. For the last 36 hours, our hearts have been torn, so we needed to transition and start to heal," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Stanton was killed in a crash while driving into work early Saturday. Deputies said at around 5:15 a.m., Stanton was passing a semi-truck on I-95 South near State Road 50 when the front tire of the tractor-trailer blew. That caused the driver to lose control and crash into Stanton's patrol vehicle.

Stanton died at the scene.

Stanton had been with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years, and was working to become a full-time agent.

