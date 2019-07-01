Violent shoplifter drags child at Florida Mall, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman dragged a child while trying to fight off security officers at the Florida Mall after she was caught stealing, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a loss prevention officer at Dillard's saw Shantoria Harris take $356 worth of clothes from the children's section then try to leave the store without paying. When confronted, Harris dragged a small child she was with as she hit a security officer in the face and struck other loss prevention employees, according to the affidavit.

Harris fled in a silver Honda Accord, which deputies said they pulled over nearby because it had a broken tail light.

The child was found without a car seat or seat belt in the back seat, authorities said.

Harris was arrested on charges of grand theft, battery on a security officer, resisting a merchant, child neglect and child abuse.

