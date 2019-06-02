Volusia County Sheriff's deputy dies after being hit by car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County senior deputy was killed Sunday after being hit by a car.

Senior Deputy Frank Scofield was riding his bike around the intersection of County Road 415 and Pioneer Trail on Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Lajos Toth, 75, was driving a Dodge van east on Pioneer Trail while Scofield was riding his bike north on CR-415.

According to a witness, Toth failed to stop at the stop sign and went through the intersection, hitting Scofield.

The deputy was taken to a hospital after the crash. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday morning:

"Today, we lost one of the best. Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, lost his life this morning when a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail and hit Scofield on his bicycle. Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation."

According to a news release, charges are pending against the driver and alcohol has not been ruled out as a cause. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Our hearts are with the family and friends of Senior Deputy Scofield. Please join us in saying a prayer for them today and honoring the memory of a great deputy and a great man. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019

All of us who knew Frank will never forget him. He started his VCSO career in 1995 and became a legendary, widely respected veteran member of our Marine Unit. — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) June 2, 2019

Our hearts are heavy today as we join our brothers and sisters at the @VolusiaSheriff in mourning the loss of Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, who was killed this morning as the result of a bicycle accident. The SCSO stands strong with you during this difficult time. — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 2, 2019

