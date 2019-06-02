News

Volusia County Sheriff's deputy dies after being hit by car

Driver failed to stop at an intersection

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County senior deputy was killed Sunday after being hit by a car.

Senior Deputy Frank Scofield was riding his bike around the intersection of County Road 415 and Pioneer Trail on Sunday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Lajos Toth, 75, was driving a Dodge van east on Pioneer Trail while Scofield was riding his bike north on CR-415.

According to a witness, Toth failed to stop at the stop sign and went through the intersection, hitting Scofield.

The deputy was taken to a hospital after the crash. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday morning:

"Today, we lost one of the best. Senior Deputy Frank Scofield, 58, lost his life this morning when a vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road and Pioneer Trail and hit Scofield on his bicycle. Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation."

According to a news release, charges are pending against the driver and alcohol has not been ruled out as a cause. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

 

 

 

