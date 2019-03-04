News

Walk on wild side: Monster gator caught on camera in The Villages

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - It was just a normal day of golf Saturday in The Villages until a monster alligator was caught on camera, taking a leisurely walk.

You can hear on the video someone saying “that is huge” to describe the gator. 

Commenters on The Villages Talk Facebook group speculated that this is Larry, a large gator known to hang out in the area. Larry is a local celebrity in The Villages with his own Facebook page,

Want to catch your own glimpse of Larry? He's known to live in the pond off County Road 44-A and Shady Nook Run in Brownwood. 

 

