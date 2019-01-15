Wanted: Home for 'Cat' the tutu-wearing dog

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Meet Cat, the tutu-wearing dog that loves car rides and is looking for her forever home after spending more than 300 days at the SPCA of Brevard.

Although she's been at SPCA of Brevard for almost a year, it's not the first time she's been in a cage. Prior to moving there, she was at another shelter for a total of one year and four months, according to the shelter's public relations coordinator.

Last week, the office's volunteer coordinator made a heartfelt plea on social media to help find loving parents for the dog and although the story has been shared nearly 300 times, no potential owners have come to visit Cat.

In the Facebook post, she told stories about Cat's love for the car and inclination to stick her head out of the window.

The 6-year-old dog -- who is the shelter's longest resident -- enjoys wearing tutus, climbing on desks and lying on her crate, not inside it, SPCA officials said.

Although she needs to be a house's only pet, the public relations coordinator said Cat is great with people and is an overall goofball.

To learn more about adopting Cat, you can contact SPCA of Brevard online or by calling 321-567-9501.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.