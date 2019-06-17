Brevard Schools superintendent proposes 2.3% pay increase for teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County Schools Superintendent Mark Mullins proposed a 2.3% salary increase and bonuses for teachers that he says will "directly affect the quality of public schools."

Mullins addressed the public at the Brevard County School Board Building in Viera at 10:30 a.m.

Mullins' announcement comes after Brevard County students led a demonstration to express their support for a plan to raise teacher pay. A plan to raise teacher pay, endorsed by an impartial special magistrate in May, was rejected by Mullins last week, sparking the student protest.

“The union wants the highest pay possible for our teachers and so do I” - @BrevardSchools supt proposes final resolution to contract dispute between district/teachers - $1100 salary increase, $650 cash bonus for very effective teachers @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/uWrao9vn4X — James Sparvero (@News6James) June 17, 2019

Mullins' proposal will go before the school board next week and includes a $1,100 salary increase and a $650 bonus for very effective teachers; for effective teachers a $825 increase plus $650 bonus; and an $835 annually recurring retirement supplement for special education teachers, reports Florida Today.

"This proposal equates to average a 2.3% increase in teacher salary not including the bonus," Mullins said. "We reallocated $4.5 million from reserves to cover the increase in pay for the 2018-19 school year."

