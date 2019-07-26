WATCH LIVE: Grant Amato triple murder trial

SANFORD, Fla. - More testimony will be heard Friday in the Grant Amato triple murder trial.

[WARNING: Explicit content may be presented at trial]

Amato is accused of shooting and killing his parents and brother inside their Chuluota home in January. Amato, who pleaded not guilty, could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Prosecutors on Thursday showed jurors video of Amato being questioned by detectives days after his family members' deaths. During the video, Amato broke down while talking to investigators as he denied claims that he killed his parents and older brother.

Prosecutors claim Amato staged the scene of a murder-suicide and fled.

"No, I didn't do any of this," Amato said in the video.

Amato told investigators his father kicked him out of the family's home after a fight and for sending about $200,000 that he got from his father and brother to an online cam girl in Bulgaria.

When Amato was asked about his family life and his interests, he told investigators his dad was abusive, controlling and overbearing. He said his dad would hit his mother.

The defense said Amato didn't own or have any access to guns at the time of the shooting.

They say evidence shows Amato was at a job interview the morning of Jan. 25 when neighbors reported hearing gunshots coming from or near the Amato family home.

The defense said investigators lied about the evidence they had during the interrogation, perhaps to try to corner Amato into confessing. They also point out that Amato was initially released from custody.

News 6 will be following the trial and will have updates on ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.