Thousands gather at Lake Eola 'March for Our Lives' rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 1 million people are expected to turn out Saturday for rallies held across the country, including in downtown Orlando, following the school shooting last month in South Florida.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 lives were claimed in the Feb. 14 attack, have spearheaded what's being called the "March for Our Lives." It could become one of the largest marches in history with people turning out in Washington, D.C., and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.

Find a march near you by searching here.

Several rallies are being held in the Orlando area, including one set to take place at Lake Eola beginning at 1 p.m.

News 6 will stream the rally live on ClickOrlando.com. Watch it in the video player above.

Details on when and where other local marches will take place can be found in the list below.

Seminole

"March for Our Lives" at Lake Eola Park, 1 p.m., 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, Florida 32801 (event listed under Seminole County but held in Orange County)

Osceola

"March for Our Lives," noon to 3 p.m., 1 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, Florida

Orange

"March for Our Lives" Orlando, 1 p.m., 512 E. Washington St., Orlando, Florida 32801

"March for Our Lives" Apopka, 1: 30 p.m., The Learning Experience Apopka, 2295 East Semoran Boulevard

Brevard

"March for Our Lives" at Eau Gallie Causeway, noon to 3 p.m., State Road 518, Melbourne, Florida 32935

Volusia

"March for Our Lives" in Daytona Beach, 10 a.m. to noon, ISB Bridge and Beach Street, 100 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

"March for Our Lives" rally and march in Riverside Park, 10 a.m., 299 South Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Flagler

"March for Our Lives," 10 a.m. to noon, Palm Coast Parkway and Boulder Rock Drive

Sumter

"March for Our Lives" at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, noon to 2 p.m., 1000 Lake Sumter Landing, The Villages, Florida 32162

Marion

"March for Our Lives" at Ocala Downtown Historic Square, 4 to 6 p.m., 1 NE 1st Ave., Ocala Florida, 34470

Lake

"March for Our Lives" Mount Dora, 10 a.m., Gilbert Park Pavilion No. 2, 310 S. Tremain St., Mt Dora, Florida 32757

Tavares "March for Our Lives," noon, Wooton Park, 100 E Ruby St., Tavares, Florida 32278

Find a march near you by searching here.

Orlando police issued the following statement about downtown security Saturday while the walk is underway:

"In regards to safety measures this weekend for the many events happening in or near downtown Orlando - including the march at Lake Eola, the wine festival and Orlando Pride game Saturday - we will have patrols out and officers throughout the downtown core and stadium areas on foot, bicycle, in cars and on horses. We don't share specifics, but there will be safety measures that you can see, and others that you will not see. As always, we rely on residents and visitors to be our eyes and ears in the community. Never hesitate to call 911 or flag down an officer if something seems suspicious or dangerous.​"

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.