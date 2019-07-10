WATCH LIVE: Scott Nelson sentencing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Closing arguments will be heard Wednesday in the trial of Scott Nelson, who was recently convicted of murder in the death of Winter Park caretaker Jennifer Fulford.

Nelson was convicted June 28, and he could face the death penalty.

Doctors testifed Tuesday in the case, with one saying there was "no evidence that Nelson suffers from bipolar disorder."

The defense on Monday cross-examined Dr. Valerie McClain, a psychologist who went over a checklist of questions she asked Nelson during their sessions earlier this year.

She explained that Nelson developed trauma growing up after he said he was physically abused by his older brothers. She said Nelson went through life-threatening events when he was young.

"I do think his ability to regulate his behavior was definitely impacted," McClain said.

Nelson later took the stand on two different occasions.

"I am a homicidal maniac," Nelson said at one point.

When the state asked Nelson if he wanted to be sentenced to death, he replied, "Yes."

