Deputies: Missing St. Cloud mother's remains found

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Osceola County officials held a press conference Sunday to provide updates on the mother who went missing earlier this week.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson confirmed Sunday that they have found the remains of Nicole Montalvo.

Officials have taped off a second crime scene, off of Deer Run Road in St. Cloud.

According to the sheriff, the investigation is nowhere near the end, and they will continue to search for any evidence needed.

Montalvo was reported missing after failing to pick up her son from school earlier this week.

Deputies said Thursday that Montalvo was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday when she dropped off her 8-year-old son with his father and grandparents at their home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Officials said Montalvo's cellphone has been turned off and she hasn't had a "trace of communication with anybody" since Monday, according to Osceola County sheriff's Maj. Jacob Ruiz.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Otero-Rivera, 31, and Angel Luis Rivera, 63, have been named persons of interest in Montalvo's disappearance.

Montalvo's estranged husband, Otero-Rivera, was arrested Friday. His father, Luis Rivera, was also arrested on suspicion of violation of another felony charge.

According to court records, Otero-Rivera has a history of domestic violence-related charges involving his estranged wife dating back to 2016. Those records include a 2018 charge of kidnapping, battery and aggravated assault.

